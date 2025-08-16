Braintree moves on in Little League World Series with win over Richmond, Texas

Braintree is back in the win column at the Little League World Series. The Wamps beat Richmond, Texas, 7-3, on Saturday to advance in the elimination bracket.

The Braintree American Little Leaguers fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first Saturday, but came back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a pair of errors by Richmond. With two out and two on, Braintree's Caden McCarthy ripped a two-run triple to right to tie the game. McCarthy then scored on a wild pitch to give Braintree a 3-2 edge.

The Wamps worked more two-out magic in the bottom of the second. After Richmond walked the bases loaded, Logan Needle smacked an RBI single to left to make it a 4-2 game. Braintree scored another run off an error by Richmond third baseman Holden Disselkoen, who couldn't handle a Frankie Fasoli grounder, which allowed Jack Cushing to score and make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Sam Trotta provided some more insurance for Braintree in the bottom of the third when he smoked a two-run double to deep left field, putting the Wamps on top 7-2. Richmond cut it to 7-3 in the top of the fifth and had two on with two outs, but reliever Cam Naumann got Brayden Carlisle to ground into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Naumann got the final five outs for Braintree, after starter Frankie Fasoli limited Richmond to three runs over his 4.1 innings of work.

What's next for Braintree Little League?

Braintree has to keep winning to stay in the tournament, and will now face the team from Bonney Lake, Washington -- the Northwest representatives -- at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bonney Lake lost its first Little League World Series game, 5-3, to Summerlin South from Las Vegas.

Braintree was facing elimination Saturday after a 13-0, four-inning loss to Irmo, South Carolina in their Little League World Series opener Thursday. It was the Wamps first loss of the summer, after Braintree steamrolled through its season.

Braintree went 17-0 to make it to Williamsport, which included blowout wins over teams from Maine (15-0) and Vermont (10-0) to make it to the New England Regional championship. In the title game, Braintree walked off in extra-innings on a passed ball to beat Bedford, New Hampshire and punch its ticket to the Little League World Series.

Ahead of the New England Regionals, Braintree won the District 8 tournament, the Section 2 tournament, and the Massachusetts state tournament.