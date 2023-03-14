Mass. resident doctor Bradford Ferrick had child pornography and hidden cameras, prosecutors allege

BROCKTON – A resident doctor in western Massachusetts is facing federal charges after he was allegedly found in possession of child pornography and multiple hidden cameras.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins announced that 32-year-old Bradford Ferrick was scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court Tuesday. He is charged with one federal count of possession of child pornography.

Ferrick was already on home confinement on similar state charges after he was arrested in February.

Investigators allege that Ferrick's victims appear to be 6-11 years old.

In July 2022, Ferrick began a medical residency with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine. As part of the residency, he made rotations in at least Greenfield, Deerfield and Springfield.

During a search of Ferrick's Winchester home, they allegedly found a total of 61 devices that contained "thousands" of child pornography images. Police say hidden cameras were among the devices seized.

A separate search of a home Ferrick was renting in Amherst allegedly led to the discovery of eight more devices, including hidden cameras.

One of the hidden cameras was designed to be worn as a bracelet. Prosecutors say videos recorded on the device allegedly contain two videos of children secretly recorded during medical exams.

"I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child. Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing," Rollins said in a statement.

The FBI's Boston branch is seeking information from anyone who believes they may have been a victim in the case. Click here for more information.