Brad Marchand thanks Bruins fans, gets emotional talking about time in Boston

Brad Marchand had spent his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins up until Friday, when the team traded their captain to the Florida Panthers. On Monday, Marchand was officially introduced as the newest member of the Panthers organization.

It's still a bit of a shock to everyone's system that the "Little Ball of Hate" is gone and will soon don a Panthers sweater. Marchand was drafted by Boston in 2006 and was a key piece to the team's Stanley Cup-winning squad in 2011. He helped the organization make runs to the Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. He also had a knack for scoring big goals in the postseason, and set the tone for the team both on the ice and in the dressing room.

But Marchand will be a free agent after the season, and the two sides weren't able to agree to a contract extension before Friday's trade deadline. When it was clear no deal would get done, the Bruins sent Marchand to Florida, where he'll have a chance at winning another Cup this summer.

Marchand is grateful for that opportunity, and all the opportunities the Boston organization gave him during his nearly 20 years as a member of the organization.

An emotional Brad Marchand talks about time with Bruins

Marchand joined the Panthers over the weekend and was officially introduced in Florida on Monday. He cracked some jokes at the press conference, asking if he was already tan compared to his time in Boston, but he also got emotional when discussing his career with the Bruins.

Marchand said he holds no ill-will toward Boston GM Don Sweeney, team president Cam Neely, or CEO Charlie Jacobs.

"I've had an incredible run in that organization. I'm extremely proud, just how things went there," said Marchand, who started to get a bit emotional. "It was very disappointing things didn't get done. I loved the organization and wanted to stay there. At the end of the day, I also know the business is a business and every player has a shelf life. Regardless if that's when we want it to be or not, sometimes there are things out of our control that dictate situations."

Marchand said that had the Bruins been in firmly in the playoff picture, a trade wouldn't have been on the table. But the Bruins have struggled all season, and Sweeney opted to build for the future at the deadline. In return for Marchand, the Bruins received a conditional second-round pick, which could become a first-round selection based on how much Marchand plays for Florida this postseason.

"Very tough decisions have to be made and the one thing I always respect, and I told Cam and Sweens this, they have a job to do and they have to make the best decisions for the team. I completely understand where the decisions need to be made," said Marchand. "Yeah, sometimes they work against you. But that's why I believe Sweeney is one of -- if not the best general manager in the league. I've watched him for a very long time excel at his job. For those in the organization, they know the effort he puts in every day and how hard he works. No one would question where his loyalty lies. That is to do what is best for the team every day.

"He did create this opportunity for me to be here, and I am grateful beyond words that organization has done for me," Marchand said, fighting back tears.

Brad Marchand thanks Boston fans

Marchand took out a full-page ad in Monday's edition of The Boston Globe to thank Bruins fans for their support over the years. His statement read:

"To Boston,

Thank you for welcoming me into this great city when I was just a young Canadian kid looking to break into the best league in the world. You allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the National Hockey League and winning the Stanley Cup. For this I am forever grateful. You also embraced me from day one and immediately brought me into your family. Since that time, I have become a husband and a father to a beautiful family. My family is now your family: We are Bostonians now and forever.

Representing this city as captain of the Boston Bruins was the greatest honor of my life, and it was a privilege to wear the Spoked B over the past 16 years. Boston will always be a part of me, and it will always be a part of my family. There are far too many people I want to thank to be able to include in this short note, but just know how grateful I am for the time I spent in Boston playing for the Bruins.

Thank you."

Marchand and the Panthers will be at TD Garden for a Tuesday night tilt against the Bruins, though Marchand will not play as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. But if he's in the building, the Bruins will most certainly have a lengthy video tribute ready for their former captain.