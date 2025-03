Why the Bruins traded Brad Marchand, and if there's any chance he returns to Boston Boston Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers joins Steve Burton on WBZ's Sports Final to break down the surprising Brad Marchand trade to the Florida Panthers. Beers discusses why the Bruins made the move, and if there is any shot Marchand makes a return to Boston this summer. Beers also breaks down Boston's other trades and Sweeney's path ahead.