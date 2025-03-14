Man shot by police in Boylston has been identified

Man shot and killed by Boylston police has been identified

The man fatally shot by police in Boylston has been identified as Patrick Sargent, 25, of Boylston, the Worcester County District Attorney's office confirmed on Friday.

Shooting details are slim

Massachusetts State Police were called to Central Street in Boylston for reports of shots fired on March 5. Boylston Police posted on Facebook that they were looking for a man who fled the area on foot. He was described as armed and dangerous. Police blocked off the street and asked residents to stay away from the area.

At the time, residents said they were surprised at the violence in the small town of Boylston. Others said they were concerned that someone wanted by the police was roaming the town, which is heavily wooded, on foot.

Later, police said there was no danger to the public.

Police haven't released many of details of the shooting, but have said it's an officer-involved shooting.

Outside review pending

The Worcester District Attorney's Office said that it has hired Attorney John Dawley Sr. of Winchester to do an external review of the case.

Dawley, who will conduct an eternal review of the case, was the First Assistant District Attorney in Essex County for 20 years, an Assistant District Attorney for seven years and was in private practice for 17 years. His report will be submitted to the District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office did not say why it had requested an external review of the shooting.