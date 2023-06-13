Watch CBS News
SUV abandoned nearly upright following crash on I-495 in Boxboro

BOXBORO – Police are trying to determine who abandoned an SUV nearly upright in the median of Interstate 495 following a crash in Boxboro.

The crash was reported Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. The caller did not see the crash, but saw the SUV in the trees.

Firefighters and EMTs got an early start to their day on Route 495.

Posted by Boxborough MA Fire Dept. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Police said the vehicle was cold when they arrived, so it's not clear when the crash actually happened.

Fire responders from Boxboro, Massachusetts State Police, and officers from surrounding towns responded to the crash scene.

No further information is currently available. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

