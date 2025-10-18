Box manufacturing factory severely damaged in fire in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

A fire severely damaged a box manufacturing factory in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the Fuller Box Company on Chestnut Street. Firefighters said they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived and since it was an old wood building, the flames had quickly spread to the walls and the attic.

All the employees inside evacuated safely before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

Fire departments from North Attleboro, Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Plainville all responded to the scene and the fire was deemed under control by 9 a.m. Crews stayed on the scene after that to check for any hot spots.

"The quick and effective actions of the responding firefighters, along with the operational sprinkler systems, prevented this fire from worsening and causing further damage to the remaining portions of the building," said North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman in a statement.

The factory was left heavily damaged by the fire and the North Attleboro Building Department will determine if it's a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fuller Box Company has been making and importing boxes since 1944. According to its website, it does a lot of collaborations with jewelry designers in nearby Providence, Rhode Island.

North Attleboro is in Bristol County on the border of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It's about 50 minutes south of Boston and about 20 minutes north of Providence, Rhode Island.