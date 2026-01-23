Boston braces for winter storm, shoppers scramble for supplies

A massive storm system is expected to bring heavy snow to New England this weekend.

On Friday night, Boston had a bit of an edge to it. Temperatures started to plummet as people were lined up out the door at some grocery stores in the city.

The biggest storm in years is forecast to arrive on Sunday and bring bitterly cold temperatures and the potential for more than a foot of snow.

Warren's Hardware in the South End has been busy most of the week. By Friday night, their staff was working to keep items on the shelves. "We have been selling a bunch of ice melt and shovels," said manager Jason Martins. "We are running pretty low on stock, but I think we should have enough for the storm."

For some college students and young adults, this storm marks their first major one since they have moved to Boston. "I am very nervous," said Mel Shafer. "I have lived here for three years, and it hasn't snowed really hard, so I don't really know what to expect."

Other people we met are about to have their month's long plans pay off. Steve Nolan is set to get out of town by Saturday. "Well, I am thinking I have a flight tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to go to Saint John and the U.S. Virgin Islands," said Nolan. "I am really hoping we can manage to get out."

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox put out a warning to college students in the area about the dangers of the winter weather. He also reminded anyone cheering for the Patriots on Sunday to "behave as a good neighbor."