To Do List: Topgolf at Fenway Park, Somerville Winter Farmers Market, Diwali Celebration

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can hit golf balls at Fenway Park, celebrate Diwali in Worcester, and buy locally grown food at a market in Somerville. It's all a part of our To Do List!

TOPGOLF AT FENWAY PARK

Beginning Friday, the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour stops at Fenway Park through November 9. The goal is to hit targets using golf balls with toptracer technology that will keep score for you. And just as a bonus, you'll be able to do that inside an historic ballpark.

Spectator tickets are $20, and prices start at $70 a person for a bay of six people for hitting balls.

https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/events/topgolf

When: November 4-9

Where: Fenway Park

Cost: Prices start at $70/person for a bay of 6 people (Spectator tickets are available for $20)

SOMERVILLE WINTER FARMERS MARKET



Starting this weekend, the Somerville Winter Farmers Market is open for the season, providing a place for people to shop for locally grown and produced items.

Every Saturday through April 8, stop by the market located at the center for Arts at the Armory. Each week, there will be more than 35 vendors and rotating guest vendors, so you'll always find something different.

https://www.somwintermarket.org

When: Saturdays, Nov. 5 - April 8 from 9:30am-1:30pm

Where:191 Highland Ave, Somerville

Cost: N/A

DIWALI CELEBRATION IN WORCESTER

On Sunday, celebrate Diwali at the Worcester Art Museum. Admission will be free all day, starting at 10 a.m., with a full schedule to celebrate the traditional Indian Festival of Lights that includes dancing, food, artwork, and a fashion show.

The event is in collaboration with the India Society of Worcester.

https://www.worcesterart.org/events/diwali/

When: November 6, 10am-4pm

Where: 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester

Cost: Free