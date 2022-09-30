To Do List: Davis Mega Maze, Slightly Spooky Tour in Salem

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out a popular corn maze in Sterling, take a spooky tour in Salem, and see a block party of robotics in the Seaport. It's all a part of our To Do List!

DAVIS MEGA MAZE GRAND OPENING

This weekend, a popular corn maze is opening to the public for the season.

On Saturday, Davis Mega Maze opens "The Game of Life" on weekends through October 30. In addition to the eight-acre maze, enjoy food, live music, and attractions, including an obstacle course, petting farm, and a zipline.

https://davismegamaze.com/tickets/

When: Oct. 1-30 - Saturdays: 11:30-7pm, Sundays: 11:30-5pm; Monday, October 10th 11:30-5pm

Where: 142 Redstone Hill, Sterling

Cost: For adults 13 or older: $24.95 online, $28.95 at the gate; For kids over five and seniors (65+): $21.95 online, $25.95 at the gate

SLIGHTLY SPOOKY TOUR



This October, explore Salem with an activity that's perfect for little ones. The Slightly Spooky Tour is led by Salem Kids Tours. Every guide is a teacher, and the hour-long tours are meant to be entertaining and informative without being too scary, and it's a celebration of technology.

When: Schedule is here

Where: 316 Essex Street, Salem

Cost: Adult $18, Kids 5-15 $13

ROBO BOSTON: ROBOT BLOCK PARTY

On Saturday, Mass Robotics is hosting Robo Boston, the fifth annual Robot Block Party in the Seaport. During demonstrations and hands on activities, you'll see everything from flying bionic birds to robotic jellyfish. The event is free to attend.

https://www.massrobotics.org/roboboston/

When: Oct. 1, 11am-4pm

Where: Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave, Boston

Cost: Free