Watch CBS News
Local News

To Do List: Davis Mega Maze, Slightly Spooky Tour in Salem

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out a popular corn maze in Sterling, take a spooky tour in Salem, and see a block party of robotics in the Seaport. It's all a part of our To Do List!

DAVIS MEGA MAZE GRAND OPENING

This weekend, a popular corn maze is opening to the public for the season. 

On Saturday, Davis Mega Maze opens "The Game of Life" on weekends through October 30. In addition to the eight-acre maze, enjoy food, live music, and attractions, including an obstacle course, petting farm, and a zipline. 

https://davismegamaze.com/tickets/

When: Oct. 1-30 - Saturdays: 11:30-7pm, Sundays: 11:30-5pm; Monday, October 10th 11:30-5pm
Where: 142 Redstone Hill, Sterling
Cost: For adults 13 or older: $24.95 online, $28.95 at the gate; For kids over five and seniors (65+): $21.95 online, $25.95 at the gate

SLIGHTLY SPOOKY TOUR 

This October, explore Salem with an activity that's perfect for little ones. The Slightly Spooky Tour is led by Salem Kids Tours. Every guide is a teacher, and the hour-long tours are meant to be entertaining and informative without being too scary, and it's a celebration of technology. 

When: Schedule is here
Where: 316 Essex Street, Salem
Cost: Adult $18, Kids 5-15 $13

ROBO BOSTON: ROBOT BLOCK PARTY 

On Saturday, Mass Robotics is hosting Robo Boston, the fifth annual Robot Block Party in the Seaport. During demonstrations and hands on activities, you'll see everything from flying bionic birds to robotic jellyfish. The event is free to attend. 

https://www.massrobotics.org/roboboston/

When: Oct. 1, 11am-4pm
Where: Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave, Boston
Cost: Free

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 4:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.