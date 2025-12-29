Damaging wind could cause power outages in parts of Massachusetts Tuesday. Maps show where.

We are in for yet another round of very gusty winds and scattered tree damage across Massachusetts Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for elevated areas including Worcester County. This watch will likely be converted to a warning later Monday and we may also see wind advisories issued for parts of eastern Massachusetts.

The westerly winds will begin to ramp up Monday night with gusts expected between 30 and 40 miles per hour overnight.

Any standing water left over from Monday's rain and melting snow will refreeze overnight. Use caution when stepping outside early on Tuesday.

We will see peak gusts topping 50 mph Tuesday from late morning through the afternoon. This would be the time when we could see some trees and wires down across Massachusetts which could lead to power outages.

With temperatures plunging into the 20s Monday night, the wind chills will be in the single digits. They will stay there for most of the day Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be quite cold. Temperatures will remain below average for the foreseeable future. This includes New Years Eve and New Years Day.