Thunderstorms could bring small hail to Massachusetts today

Did you happen to hear a little thunder Tuesday morning in Massachusetts? There were a few scattered thunderstorms which passed though during the morning commute, our first of the season.

We may get a repeat performance later this afternoon and evening. Therefore, the WBZ Weather Team is highlighting that timeframe with a NEXT Weather Alert.

Severe thunderstorm risk for Boston area

The threat for any severe thunderstorms is low. The Storms Prediction Center has placed all of New England in a "general thunderstorm" risk.

The most likely scenario, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, is for some scattered downpours, a couple of which may contain some small hail or graupel.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

These storms will be scattered, so not everyone will get one. They will also be moving out and dissipating as the sun sets between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

After the storm threat has passed Tuesday night, a windy and cooler airmass will settle in.

There will be a gusty, westerly wind overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday. Peak gusts will range between 30-40 mph.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

High temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Easter weekend weather forecast in Massachusetts

Temperatures will rise again toward the end of the week and will be well above the average for Easter weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In fact, it is likely that many of us will get our first 70 degree day on Saturday, albeit with a few scattered showers.

Easter Sunday is looking "egg-cellent," with temperatures in Boston reaching the low 60s with mainly sunny skies.