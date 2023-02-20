Ice, sleet, freezing rain will make travel difficult into Friday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – If you're hitting the roads Thursday morning, be prepared for a wintry mess.

There are different conditions in each region. To the north there's snow. In the greater Boston area, driving conditions are slick - beware of ice, sleet and freezing rain. To the south, there's rain.

Temperatures will slide through the day and they'll be below freezing for the afternoon commute, so expect re-freezing this evening. There will be more freezing rain overnight leading to another round of icy road conditions Friday morning.

Here's a more detailed timeline:

Thursday 7 a.m. to noon

The precipitation (rain and sleet) will taper off and become more light and spotty. At the same time, temperatures will begin to drop and crash in northern Mass. Temperatures will drop from the low 30s into the mid-to-upper 20s in Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties during the morning hours. This could cause untreated roads and surfaces to quickly ice up.

Thursday afternoon

The sub-freezing surge of air will continue to push southward, likely through Boston, potentially causing some major travel issues in and around the city. Precipitation will remain light and spotty with pockets of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Thursday night

One final batch of mixed precipitation will rotate through the area overnight. While there won't be a lot of additional moisture to work with, the final slug of rain, freezing rain and sleet could be just enough to re-ignite travel concerns, putting one final layer of ice on everything.

Friday morning

The storm will be over by the time most of you hit the roads early Friday. However, early on, some roads will likely still be slippery, so we do expect travel delays for the morning commute.

After the storm passes, we get another blast of bitter cold. Lows on Saturday morning will be in the single digits northwest of Boston.

Later on Saturday, there will be some snow showers in the air, perhaps enough to leave a fresh coating here and there.

Lastly, the pattern looks to remain active as we head into March. If you were hoping for or expecting an early spring or quick end to winter, that looks less and less likely.

For now, just keep next Monday night and Tuesday in the back of your mind as the next potential, impactful weather event. In like a lion...

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ