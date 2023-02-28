Who has the most? Snow totals for February 28, 2023

BOSTON - Some towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow Tuesday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Charlton 6.7 inches

Dudley 5.5

Rockland 4.2

Attleboro 4.0

New Bedford 4.0

Dartmouth 4.0

West Tisbury 4.0

Warren 4.0

Fairhaven 3.5

Acushnet 3.5

Fall River 3.3

Mashpee 3.3

Sturbridge 3.0

Somerset 3.0

Taunton 3.0

Grafton 2.5

Wareham 2.5

Hopkinton 2.5

Westboro 2.3

Worcester 2.2

Millis 2.1

Boston (Logan Airport) 0.8