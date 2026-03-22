Pride flags among items removed from Boston University campus as part of "content-neutral" sign policy

A Boston University policy restricting where signage can be displayed on campus is drawing criticism from some students after several flags, including pride and Israeli flags, were removed from residence hall windows and common areas.

According to Boston University's website, this is part of an existing signage policy that limits unattended placards, banners and other displays to approved locations.

Boston University sign policy

But some students argue the enforcement contradicts the school's stated commitment to inclusion and free expression.

"I think it's really important for people to be able to express their political beliefs in an institution," one student said. "People should be able to freely do that and support their identities."

According to the policy, Boston University allows politically motivated signage at designated "free expression boards" across campus. However, students interviewed said that restriction feels too limiting, particularly for symbols they view as representing identity and safety.

"Especially for a school that touts itself as being an open and accepting space for all students, to then go and remove flags that denote specific safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, in the LGBTQ+ resource center especially, that's not something that feels aligned with those values," student Beth Dallaire said.

Pride flags removed

Several pride flags were taken down over spring break, including one displayed in the main sitting area of the Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies program.

Students who spoke to WBZ News expressed concern that removing such displays could discourage self-expression on campus.

"These groups of people are trying to build themselves up," first-year student Sophia Koloms said. "When we do this in an environments where they need to be built up, then we're creating an environment where nobody can be original and nobody can be themselves."

Boston University did not respond to a request for comment.