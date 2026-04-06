Boston University president "deeply sorry" about pride flag removal, pauses policy

Boston University's president is apologizing and announcing a policy change after pride flags were removed from campus.

Students and staff protested last week and more than 2,000 people signed a petition after LGBTQ+ rainbow flags were repeatedly taken down from office windows that face the street. The school insisted it was not singling out pride flags and said the policy applied "to all outward-facing signage posted by students, faculty, and staff - regardless of content or viewpoint," but protesters said flags and other displays have been allowed to remain up in the past.

In an email to students and staff on Monday, B.U. president Melissa Gilliam said she is "temporarily pausing the removal of outward-facing signs."

"In the public conversation about Boston University's time, place, and manner policies, that spotlight has fallen disproportionately on our LGBTQIA+ community, and I have heard how difficult and painful that has been," Gilliam said. "I am deeply sorry."

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech advocacy group, celebrated the decision.

"FIRE is pleased that BU has halted its takedown of faculty flags. On college campuses, flags often serve as a visible and accessible way for students and faculty to express their identities and beliefs," the organization said in a statement. "Whether it's a Pride flag, a Gadsden flag, or even just a Red Sox banner, the variety of flags in different office windows on campus at BU is a sign of a vibrant campus community with diverse viewpoints."

Gilliam said the administration "will continue having conversations with students, faculty, and staff" about the policy.

Read Gilliam's full message below.

Dear Members of the Boston University Community,

Over the last several weeks, there has been a great deal of conversation about Boston University's outward-facing sign policy. Thank you to the many community members who have met with me and the senior leadership team to discuss this issue. I appreciate hearing a range of perspectives.

What began as questions regarding a long-standing, routine University policy has evolved into something that has surfaced deep questions and concerns for many of us about belonging, expression, safety, and respect. These issues deserve our full attention, now and always.

In this moment, however, it is critical that we can hold these matters separate. One is a discussion about a policy; the other is a discussion about our core values and respect for members of our community. I am troubled that they became conflated. It signals to me that we need more time and opportunity to consider these matters.

Given these challenges, I am temporarily pausing the removal of outward-facing signs. Our University and our policies exist within a larger social context-one that is dynamic and complex. In the public conversation about Boston University's time, place, and manner policies, that spotlight has fallen disproportionately on our LGBTQIA+ community, and I have heard how difficult and painful that has been. I am deeply sorry.

Issues of speech can be complicated, but our institutional values are not. Let me be unequivocal: LGBTQIA+ students, faculty, and staff are an essential part of Boston University. You belong here and are needed here. You are valued and have our support. We remain committed to ensuring all members of this University feel welcome, feel respected, and can thrive.

Boston University has a long history of welcoming people from all backgrounds, including those whom others turned away, and we have been committed to community and to service. These core values-inclusion, community, collaboration, learning, global, service, integrity, and excellence-animate all that we do here at Boston University.

It's in that spirit that we will continue having conversations with students, faculty, and staff. We will seek additional ways to support our community. And we will develop new opportunities to discuss the complex issues raised by the policy and its application.

Our community is tens of thousands of people strong; we come from different backgrounds and have a range of opinions and viewpoints. We will not always agree on every issue-nor should we. We do not need to shy away from difficult conversations. But we do need to agree to have those conversations and to listen with open minds. I look forward to many thoughtful, productive discussions to come.

Sincerely,

Melissa Gilliam

President