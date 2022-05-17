Boston University Police investigating whether sexual assault and suspicious truck are related

BOSTON -- The Boston University community is on heightened alert as campus police investigate two incidents, including a sexual assault.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, a student reported that an unknown person forced his way into their apartment and assaulted the student. They were able to fight off the man and call police.

About 10 minutes later, three students reported they were "aggressively followed" by a newer model gray/silver Ford pickup truck. The man driving offered them a ride, police said. They were followed from Granby Street to South Campus where they were able to use an emergency call box.

Boston University police say this truck aggressively followed students and asked if they needed a ride. Photo via Boston University Police

According to police, in both incidents, the suspect was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, dark skin, and thin build.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.