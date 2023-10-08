Watch CBS News
BU Bridge closed to traffic due to fire at encampment on Cambridge side

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Both sides of the Boston University Bridge are closed to all traffic due to a fire Sunday afternoon.

State Police said the fire broke out at an encampment on the Cambridge side under the bridge. The majority of the fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No other information is available at this time.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 1:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

