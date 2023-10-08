BU Bridge closed to traffic due to fire at encampment on Cambridge side
CAMBRIDGE - Both sides of the Boston University Bridge are closed to all traffic due to a fire Sunday afternoon.
State Police said the fire broke out at an encampment on the Cambridge side under the bridge. The majority of the fire has since been put out.
The cause of the fire is unknown. No other information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.