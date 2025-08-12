Boston University faces lawsuit from Baylor University over "BU" logo

Boston University is facing a lawsuit from Baylor University over a logo battle.

The complaint filed in Waco, Texas - where Baylor is located - seeks to prevent Boston University from using an "a specific interlocking BU design that is identical or strikingly similar to Baylor's federally registered marks."

The Baylor University logo. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baylor said it has been using the "interlocking BU" since at least 1912 and registered for a trademark in 1987. The lawsuit says Boston University initially opposed the application, but the schools reached an agreement and Boston University has been using the letters side-by-side in its logo.

Signage is displayed on top of an athletic facility on the Boston University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But that seems to be changing in recent years, the lawsuit alleges. Baylor said it found out in 2018 that Boston University was using the interlocking BU on different hat styles in a campus store in 2018. Baylor said it asked Boston University to stop in 2021, but the request was ignored.

"Rather, its use has continued to expand, and a very large number of such goods now appears on the Defendant's website," Baylor said, sharing photos of the products in its lawsuit.

Examples of the interlocking BU logo shown in Baylor's lawsuit. Baylor University

Baylor also alleges that Boston University now uses the interlocking BU in connection for club sports. Boston University athletics department spokesperson Brian Kelley posted on social media, "The interlocking BU is not a varsity athletics logo. We do not use it in our department."

A spokesperson for Boston University told WBZ-TV that the school does not comment on pending litigation.

Baylor is asking a judge to permanently stop Boston University from using the interlocking BU, and to destroy any products or signs with that specific logo.

"Unless these acts of the Defendant are restrained by this Court, they will continue, and they will continue to cause irreparable injury to Baylor and to the public for which there is no adequate remedy at law," the lawsuit says.