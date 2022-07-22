Boston Triathlon postponed due to extreme heat

BOSTON – Because of the extreme heat, organizers of the Boston Triathlon were forced to postpone Sunday's race.

Kristin Dwan says she has been training for this year's triathlon for months. Dwan and her partner practicing long swims, runs and cycling.

"I was definitely disappointed and frustrated," Dwan said. "I know I saw that email and texted him right away saying all of that training and we were so looking forward to it."

Dwan even adjusted her diet to get ready for the heat.

"I have been hydrating all week preparing and just knowing that I may have to take it a bit easier than I had hoped just because the heat and humidity is definitely dangerous," Dwan said.

It was ultimately that concern that prompted race organizers and the city to postpone this weekend's triathlon.

Michael O'Neil is the race director and says there was concern over devoting so many emergency resources to the race during this heat wave. Not to mention the spectators that line to route to catch the action.

"Athletically there becomes a point where it is medically dangerous to do things. But there was multiple factors that contributed to this," said Boston Triathlon Race Director Michael O'Neil.

The race will be pushed to mid-August. Participants are now forced to keep the training up, with the hope temperatures will go down.

"Hoping August is cooler, fingers crossed that the heat breaks for august and we will have a race in a month," Dwan said.