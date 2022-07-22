Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Triathlon postponed due to extreme heat

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Boston Triathlon postponed due to extreme heat
Boston Triathlon postponed due to extreme heat 02:10

BOSTON – Because of the extreme heat, organizers of the Boston Triathlon were forced to postpone Sunday's race.

Kristin Dwan says she has been training for this year's triathlon for months. Dwan and her partner practicing long swims, runs and cycling.

"I was definitely disappointed and frustrated," Dwan said. "I know I saw that email and texted him right away saying all of that training and we were so looking forward to it."

Dwan even adjusted her diet to get ready for the heat.

"I have been hydrating all week preparing and just knowing that I may have to take it a bit easier than I had hoped just because the heat and humidity is definitely dangerous," Dwan said.

It was ultimately that concern that prompted race organizers and the city to postpone this weekend's triathlon.

Michael O'Neil is the race director and says there was concern over devoting so many emergency resources to the race during this heat wave. Not to mention the spectators that line to route to catch the action.

"Athletically there becomes a point where it is medically dangerous to do things. But there was multiple factors that contributed to this," said Boston Triathlon Race Director Michael O'Neil.

The race will be pushed to mid-August. Participants are now forced to keep the training up, with the hope temperatures will go down.

"Hoping August is cooler, fingers crossed that the heat breaks for august and we will have a race in a month," Dwan said. 

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 7:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.