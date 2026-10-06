Boston travelers having a hard time finding rental cars. Why recent nor'easter is to blame.

It's leaf peeping season in New England, but people landing at Logan Airport in Boston are finding it hard to rent a car to go see the fall foliage. Tourists say the rental places tell them there are no cars.

"I felt like I was in a 'Seinfeld' episode. Where is my car?" said Dawn Hook after leaving a car rental location in Boston. "You check in early on your phone, and you walk in, and she says there are no cars. Like none."

Dawn and her husband Bill came for the foliage in Vermont. She says employees at her rental location told them the recent nor'easter is to blame. Too many people with canceled flights and train rides rented cars and took them home but did not return.

"You can't get them at the airport either. She said people are canceling reservations and going to the airport and there are no cars," explains Hook.

WBZ-TV talked to another person who left the same car rental location, and they said they reserved a car but were told they were third in line for a vehicle. When they said, "We have a reservation," they told us the employees answered, "Everybody does."

WBZ-TV decided to test the rental landscape by trying to rent a car using numerous companies in the Boston area, as well as Logan Airport and Worcester Regional Airport. Every place came back with no cars available.

Massport says it is seeing an increased demand for rental cars at Logan, saying it's typical with fall foliage and the upcoming Head of the Charles.

Massport encourages travelers to plan ahead like the Hooks did. They eventually got a car. "We waited an hour. That's not bad," said Hook.