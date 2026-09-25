Flight delays and cancellations expected at Boston's Logan Airport for nor'easter; airlines offering waivers

Flights in and out of Logan Airport in Boston are expected to be significantly impacted by the nor'easter this weekend.

"This weekend's nor'easter is forecasted to bring high winds and heavy rain across the Northeast and we will see impacts at Boston Logan," a Massport spokesperson said Friday. "We expect flight delays and cancellations throughout the weekend. Passengers should check with their airline before coming to the airport."

As of Friday morning, FlightAware showed more than 60 cancellations at Logan — almost all of them by Cape Air. Cape Cod is expected to be hardest hit by the nor'easter, with coastal flooding and winds between 50 and 70 mph expected.

Some major airlines are offering travel waivers for people with flights booked out of Logan between Friday and Sunday. JetBlue, United Airlines and American Airlines are all waiving fees and fare differences for travel in Boston and other Northeast cities.

Heavy bands of rain will move through Boston on Saturday, and the storm is expected to drop at least 3 inches of rain in the city. But the wind is expected to be the biggest challenge for flights getting out of Boston.

There is a high wind warning in effect in Boston from Friday through Sunday. Peak wind gusts in Boston will be between 40 and 55 mph in Boston, according to the forecast.

An airline pilot told WBZ-TV earlier this week that the direction and speed of the winds will be a key factor in how many flights get disrupted. Patrick Smith, who runs the "Ask the Pilot" blog, said flights will likely be grounded if winds stay above 40 mph.

"Airlines will be watching the forecast to get an idea of just how strong the winds might be, how bad the weather will be, and go from there," he said.