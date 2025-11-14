19-year-old driver arrested twice in a day accused of stealing his own car from Boston tow lot

A young driver who really wanted his car back is facing serious charges in Massachusetts after being arrested twice in one day.

State Police said troopers arrested 19-year-old Diogo Silva of Medford Thursday for driving with a suspended license. His car was then towed to Boston.

Several hours later, they said Silva went to the tow yard in Charlestown to get it.

"When the tow company refused to release the car, the suspect attempted to drive the vehicle off the lot. The operator struck and injured two employees in their 50s before fleeing the scene," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement Friday.

Silva's car was later found in Medford and troopers eventually tracked him down and arrested him again.

He's now facing several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

Silva will be arraigned in Somerville District Court Friday.