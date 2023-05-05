Boston to allow dogs at outdoor restaurants with new city variance

Boston to allow dogs at outdoor restaurants with new city variance

BOSTON - The city of Boston is allowing restaurants to apply for a Dog-Friendly Spaces Variance which could be approved as soon as June 1.

The variance allows dogs to join their humans for food and drinks outside. The city's health division has outlined health and safety protocols that must be followed, including signage and sanitation.

"I think it will be an extra addition to summer," said Madison Peters who lives in Boston with her dog, Oakley. "It would make it so much easier on us to not have to worry about leaving her home for a certain amount of time."

Neighbors and business owners alike are looking forward to the future of dining with dogs.

"As a site, we're really excited," said Jenna Chillington, with the Charles River Speedway.

"People want to come here have a beer and hang with their dogs," she continued. "We've gotten a lot of feedback over the last two years that we've been open that people want to bring their dogs here."

As for protecting public health and safety, the city has outlined several protocols that businesses will have to follow, such as barring employees from touching dogs and cleaning and sanitizing tables, posting "Dog-Friendly Zone" signage, and requiring all animals must be vaccinated and leashed.

"I think that they would get more business really because it holds back people from vising their establishments. People love their pets," said Boston neighbor Erin Patterson.

Business can apply for a variance online and applications could be approved as soon as June 1.