Residents at Boston complex forced to cancel Thanksgiving plans after elevator breaks down

Residents at a South End apartment building in Boston had to cancel their Thanksgiving plans after the elevators broke down.

The people living inside the Ruth Barkley Complex on Monsignor Reynolds Way are older, and many have disabilities that force them to rely on the elevator. But many residents said the elevator has broken down more times than they can remember. They asked not to be shown on camera.

"I get extremely depressed when I can't leave the house," one man cried. "It's disheartening."

"I feel neglected, forgotten, not cared for, like this is the project nobody cares about. It's been like this for a very long time. You just expect it day to day," another resident said. "We are humans, and we should not be forgotten."

The elevator originally broke on Tuesday and was repaired on Thursday afternoon, according to residents, but it was too late for many people hoping to spend the holiday with their families.

"I would not make plans because the elevator wasn't reliable enough for me," one man said.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said it is disrespectful for the residents to be treated this way.

"We have to invest in the right resources in the elevator system. BHA residents deserve respect," Flynn said.

Dawn Oates, an organizer at the non-profit PlayBrigade, which focuses on disability advocacy surrounding education, healthcare, recreation, and housing, has been advocating for elevator improvements at Ruth Barkley for six years.

"There's been a lot of attention paid, and a lot of complaints filed in writing and very little progress. If this were a high-rise in the financial district, it would be fixed already," Oates said.

Boston Housing Authority responds to elevator

The Boston Housing Authority, which maintains the building, said that the elevator was "down from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, but has been fixed since." They said the elevator had been shut down as a result of a fire alarm.

"We upgraded both the floor and the elevator pit of the 19 Monsignor Reynolds elevator in September, and the elevator passed its annual inspection in October. So I want to reassure you that this elevator is in good working order for our elderly and disabled residents."

The BHA explained in the email that the delay in repair may have been due to staffing shortages for elevator technicians due to the holiday, but said that the elevator is up and running.