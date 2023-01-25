5-car crash in Boston's Sumner Tunnel causes traffic delays
BOSTON - A five-car crash in Boston's Sumner Tunnel caused traffic headaches Wednesday.
Massachusetts State Police tweeted at about 11:30 a.m. that troopers had responded to the scene. Only one lane of traffic was able to get by initially, but the crash was cleared and all lanes were reopened by noon.
There was no immediate word on any possible injuries caused by the pileup.
Police advised motorcyclists going through the tunnel to be careful because of fluids and "speedy dry" on the road as a result of the crash cleanup.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.