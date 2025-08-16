Isolated strong storms expected to hit parts of Massachusetts on Sunday ahead of cold front

Massachusetts is finally going to be getting some respite from the hot, muggy weather we have been having later next week, but before that, there is a possibility of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The general timing for storms to pop up will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is currently a marginal risk for the isolated strong storms to become severe. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind and frequent lightning that may result in downed power lines and trees in some areas. If you hear any thunder, head inside as quickly as possible.

In addition to some widely scattered thunderstorms, residents from Boston to the Lowell areas will see high temperatures in the lower 90s with dew point temperatures in the 70s.

Portions of central Massachusetts through Worcester will have temperatures in the upper 80s as well, if not right on the 90-degree bubble. It's safe to say that people should prepare for a muggy day ahead!

These hot temperatures come ahead of a cold front that will bring some much-needed relief from the high heat and humidity we received on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 70s with lows into the low to upper 50s at night.

How Hurricane Erin could impact New England

Hurricane Erin rapidly intensified on Sunday to become a major Category 5 hurricane before weakening back to a Category 4. In a little over 24 hours, Erin went from a tropical storm to boasting winds of 160 mph for part of the day. The good news is that Hurricane Erin's track is expected to stay well offshore.

If New England is impacted, it would likely be in the form of choppy waves, beach erosion and high rip currents from Wednesday into Friday. WBZ-TV's Weather Team will bring you the latest updates on any potential impacts from the Hurricane as we have them.