Hundreds march in Haiti Fan Walk ahead of World Cup match at Boston Stadium

Hundreds of Haitians gathered for the Haiti Fan Walk in Boston ahead of the World Cup match at Boston Stadium.

This is the second time in history that the Haiti national football team has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. The first time was 50 years ago in 1976.

"Nothing can explain how big that is for us. Like for everything that we have been living. Haiti has all the security problems and stuff like this. This is the major thing that can come to us in this moment and all the country," Ludjen Joseph said at the march.

The Haiti Fan Walk marched down Boylston Street all the way to the Boston Common. Drums filled the air as fans danced and cheered, with many excited to head to the match.

"I started saving the moment I found out that Haiti was going to Boston," said Slandy Sanon.

"The Boston Haitian community is one of the largest anywhere in the world. Definitely the strongest," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the walk.

"We have always been the underdogs. So this is just beautiful. I love this for my people. I love that we have this opportunity to gather and be joyous together," Boston City Council-At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune.

But it's not just Haiti fans that are excited for the matchup tonight. Thousands of Scotland fans have flooded Boston in recent days, making their enthusiasm known at bars near Faneuil Hall and the FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday.

"We are here as one, and that's what we are. We are a team," Jamie Sievwright said. "Just remember there's only five million population in Scotland, and we are all here."

Fans boarded buses heading to Boston Stadium outside Hennessey. When asked what they are most looking forward to, all that fans said was "winning."