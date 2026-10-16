Boston stabbing survivor calls for more mental health resources to prevent violence: "It's really a shame"

A 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck during an attack in Boston's Allston neighborhood is speaking out about his experience and calling for more mental health resources to help prevent future violence.

Noah Walsh and two of his friends were stabbed in the early morning hours on October 4 while walking home from a party. One of Walsh's friends suffered a punctured lung, while the other sustained a gash extending from his ear to his chin.

Walsh was stabbed in the neck and said he is grateful to be alive. "What happened to me is a lightning strike event that really could have happened to anybody," Walsh said. "It's unfortunate that it happened to me but I'm very grateful to still be alive."

Walsh recalled losing consciousness after realizing a stranger had stabbed him.

"There was the arm of a man I didn't know connected to a knife lodged inside my neck when all of a sudden I passed out from the blood loss, shock and everything else," he said.

Noah Walsh survived a stabbing in Allston. CBS Boston

When Walsh woke up in the hospital, doctors told him the knife had come within one millimeter of his jugular vein.

"So had that gone any deeper, I don't know if I'd be standing here today, which is definitely a scary thought," he said.

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Joshua Flores walking along Western Avenue with a machete shortly before his arrest. Flores was charged with three counts of assault to murder with a deadly weapon.

Court documents state that multiple people saw Flores waving the machete and talking to himself. Flores is being held for a mental health evaluation and is expected to return to court in early November.

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Joshua Flores allegedly holding a machete on Western Avenue in Brighton. CBS Boston

Walsh hopes his experience will bring greater attention to violent crime and the need for accessible mental health services.

"I think we just need more resources allocated to anything that has to do with mental services, recovery, even transportation," Walsh said. "When the city's ecosystem is healthy and functioning, then people don't fall through the cracks and become deranged."

Walsh also expressed sympathy for the person accused of attacking him.

"It's really a shame what happened to this person, that he attacked me and I'm very, very grateful to be alive," Walsh said.

Walsh plans to use the incident to advocate for more mental health resources in the city in hopes of preventing similar attacks in the future.