Boston police warn of spiked drinks on St. Patrick's Day weekend

BOSTON - The partying is already underway in Boston for St. Patrick's Day. Ahead of the Sunday holiday, Southie businesses are gearing up for celebrations but police have a safety warning for those going out and drinking this weekend.

JJ Foley's knows a thing or two about St. Patrick's Day in Boston. After all, this is the family's 115th year in business. The festivities start early Sunday.

"There's a Mass at the cathedral around the corner. We usually get a pretty good crowd out of that with people coming in for a traditional dinner and some drinks," said third-generation owner Michael Foley.

All across the city this weekend, an emphasis on… the drinks.

"Nothing quite like it anywhere else; Tons of people, lot of partying. It's awesome," said one man.

Wherever you choose to celebrate all things Irish, be it by the parade route, at a new bar or brewery, or someone's home… Boston Police are urging safety - plan ahead, and don't leave this weekend to luck.

Boston police warn about spiked drinks

"Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended," Boston police said in an alert about drink spiking on Friday. "Please be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends."

Those out and about on Friday said they were taking precautions.

"I make sure to keep my drink covered with my hand at the very least," a woman said.

"Make sure there's a meeting point. Don't leave anyone behind," another added.

Package stores in South Boston will close by 4 p.m. Sunday; Southie bars will stop serving at 7 p.m. Everyone getting home safely is essential to a smooth celebration.