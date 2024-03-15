To Do List: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Greater Boston

BOSTON – If you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend, you're in luck.

PATRIOT PLACE IRISH FESTIVAL

It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, and you can kick off the fun with an Irish festival happening at Patriot Place.

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Irish musicians and step dancers take over Patriot Place for the 13th annual event with Irish-themed vendors to shop from and family-friendly activities.

It's a day to immerse yourself in Irish culture and fun.

When: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

FAMILY ST. PATRICK'S DAY

The Irish Cultural Centre of Greater Boston is celebrating the holiday in Canton on Saturday.

With Irish performances, face painting, arts and crafts and more.

Grab the kids for St. Patrick's celebrations perfect for any age. Tickets are available at the door for the event taking place from 11-5 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Irish Cultural Centre of Greater Boston. Canton

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for children

Click here for more information

SPRING SIP AND STROLL

Looking for some Easter goodies or that early Mother's Day gift?

Head to a Spring Sip and Stroll in Kingston at the Kingston Collection.

From 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, eventgoers can shop more than 100 local vendors with food trucks, a St. Patrick's Day photo booth, fresh flowers and more. It's sure to get you in the spring spirit.

When: Saturday, March 16, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Kingston Collection

Cost: Free

Click here for more information