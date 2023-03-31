Boston sports fans feeling priced out of being able to attend games

BOSTON - The Bruins, Celtics, and now the Red Sox seasons are in full swing. Winning records are attracting Boston fans, ready to cheer on their hometown teams, but will everyone get the chance to witness a Boston sports victory this year?

Experts say professional teams may be pricing people out.

Boston sports fans flocked to Fenway for Opening Day on Thursday.

"This is our family, this is our tribe," said longtime Red Sox fan Jim Tremble. He went to games with his dad in the 60s and now he's back with his own son.

"Walking up the same tunnel. First time we came here with my dad we walked up the same tunnel," said Jim's son, Matt Tremble. But the game has changed and so have the prices.

"It's a great place a little hefty," said Tremble.

"Life in general is a little expensive nowadays," said Matt Tremble, but how expensive are professional sports in Boston?

WBZ-TV asked Boston College economics professor Bob Murphy. "Ticket prices today are higher than they were 20, 30 years ago, and have outpaced inflation by a good margin," said Murphy.

Professor Murphy blames the increased interest in winning teams.

"In that environment, these teams can raise prices. You can argue it's become a venue that only wealthier people can really attend, and so it changes the character of the population that can attend games and be there in person," said Murphy.

There are less expensive options if you travel outside city limits.

"We have tickets starting just eight dollars," said Woo Sox Assistant General Manager Brooke Cooper, promising fans an affordable experience. "We have some new seating, heating, and eating options. The support we get from fans in the community is the best part of being here in Worcester."

Cooper said the team out sold all 120 Minor League Baseball teams last year and they expect the same result this season.