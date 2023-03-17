'Watch your drink at all times," Boston police warn ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend

BOSTON — With St. Patrick's Day celebrations breaking out all over Boston, the Boston Police Department is advising bar crawlers and party-goers to keep drinks close and be aware of potential tampering to drinks.

Tasteless, colorless, and scentless drugs such as Rohypnol – also known as roofie – and Ketamine are commonly used to spike drinks, causing disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness in those who consume them.

The BPD encourages all St. Patty's Day celebrators to be alert throughout the weekend and to create a buddy system when going out.

Here's some steps you can take to protect yourself and others throughout the weekend, via Boston police:

Make sure your drink is being served directly to you by a bartender or server.

Don't take a drink from someone you don't know or trust and don't let them order for you.

Watch your drink at all times and never leave it unattended.

Take your drink to the restroom with you if needed.

Cover your drink with a hand or some other device when not looking at it.

Test your drink with drug-detecting test strips or nail polish.

Immediately seek out help if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseous, light-headed, or just off in any way.

The department also said to be aware of the actions of your friends and strangers, especially if any are trying to lure someone away from the group.

Reports of anyone who appears to be in distress, walking alone, or inappropriately dressed for the weather should be sent to the BDP.