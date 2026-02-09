Light snow in the forecast for Massachusetts. Maps show timing and how much Boston could get.

Before we start the "great snow melt of 2026," there is another storm system in the weather forecast for the Boston area.

A fast moving "clipper" system is going to sweep through New England Tuesday evening, bringing with it a brief round of snowfall.

When will it snow?

We expect the snow to arrive between 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. When it arrives, it will likely come down at a decent rate, whitening the roads pretty quickly.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The snow only lasts for about six hours and quickly moves off the coast before midnight.

The timing is not great with the snow arriving during the PM commute. Travel will be slowed considerably after sunset.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much snow will we get?

We are forecasting a plowable 1-3" of snow for most of central and eastern Massachusetts.

There will be a bit less to the south and southwest. A coating to an inch is expected in most of Connecticut, Rhode Island and extreme southeastern Massachusetts.

3-5" are likely in central and northern New England with some spot 5"+ amounts in the higher elevations.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Winter warm-up

Once the snow exits, we can turn our focus to milder days and melting some of our extensive snowpack.

It is time to "dig out." There is a good chance that the coldest air of the winter is now behind us and not a moment too soon.

The first eight days of February have been the coldest start to the month in 11 years, dating back to February 2015.

While there isn't a huge warmup coming just yet, high temperatures will be above freezing each and every day this week.

Areas exposed to direct sunlight could lose as much as half of the snowpack by this weekend.

Don't forget ... Saturday is Valentine's Day. Weather looks quiet with highs in the mid 30s.

Next chance of storminess comes around Sunday night or Monday.