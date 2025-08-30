Roxbury R&B group New Edition honored with street renaming ceremony in Boston

R&B group New Edition given official day in Boston during For the Culture Week

R&B group New Edition given official day in Boston during For the Culture Week

R&B group New Edition given official day in Boston during For the Culture Week

After more than 40 years of shaping R&B, New Edition was honored in their hometown of Boston with a proclamation and street renaming on Saturday afternoon.

In a special tribute, a portion of the street in Roxbury, where most of the group was born and raised, was renamed "New Edition Way," marking the spot where the group was formed 42 years ago.

"I now have the honor of officially declaring today 'New Edition Day' in the city of Boston," Mayor Wu announced to a cheering crowd.

Fans and community members gathered to celebrate the six members: Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill.

"New Edition was a big part of my history growing up. New Edition was like the soundtrack to my youth," one fan said.

"For me, it's very important to see all six of them together," another fan told WBZ-TV.

Reflecting on the honor, Bobby Brown thanked the crowd for its years of support.

"New Edition Way is the way life is for us and has been for us for a long time," the singer said.

The tribute recognized the men's musical success but also their cultural influence. "These are six extraordinarily talented Black men, five sons of Roxbury and one of the DMV, whom we happily embrace," Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said.

For the Culture Week in Boston

Saturday's celebration was part of Mayor Wu's "For the Culture Week," a citywide initiative highlighting Black history and HBCU pride.

Another event happening across the city was the Essence HBCU Classic football game at Harvard Stadium, featuring a matchup between Morehouse College and Johnson C. Smith University. Around 12,000 people attended the game, according to Boston's Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Segun Idowu.

"We don't want to keep traveling to Atlanta or North Carolina or other places. We want to have it right here at home," Idowu said of the large HBCU alumni network in Boston.

For some fans, this weekend was all about representation.

"I think it's very important that we show that Black Boston does exist and that we show love and support," Tehjia Kerr said.