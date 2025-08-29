Schools playing in HBCU Classic at Harvard say it's about more than just a football game

This weekend, the men of Morehouse College and Johnson C. Smith University are bringing a taste of Black culture to Boston.

"It just means a lot, especially being an HBCU, getting some recognition on this kind of level... it's everything," said Brevin Caldwell, a football player at Johnson C. Smith University.

Saturday afternoon is the Essence HBCU Classic, where the schools' football teams will battle it out on Harvard University's field.

"We didn't come up here to lose," said Harold Ellis, the Athletic Director at Morehouse College.

But according to Caldwell, "We focus every week to go 1 and 0," he said. "I like our chances."

"It's about representation"

School officials say this weekend is about more than just the game.

"This is monumental to see two outstanding programs meet at this stadium in 2025 because it's about representation," Johnson C. Smith's president, Valerie Kinloch told WBZ.

The Classic is part of Mayor Wu's "For the Culture Week," celebrating the legacy and excellence of HBCUs.

"Boston identifies as a majority-minority city. Twenty-three percent of people in Boston identify as Black. There's a way to take up space, celebrate culture, celebrate community-and it was long overdue," said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston.

For those unfamiliar with HBCUs, Caldwell explained, "It's a great experience to be around others that look like yourself, the culture, the family orientation around it. It's very welcoming."

Ilahi Creary, a Harvard student and Miss Black United States, shared how her experience at Howard University changed her life.

"Going to Howard was such a transformational experience for me," she said. When asked what she's most excited for, Creary told WBZ, "I'm excited for the feeling of community."

And of course, "I'm also excited for a swag surf because I know there will be at least one."

The game kicks off Saturday at 3:30 PM. Boston's own New Edition will be honored at the halftime show.