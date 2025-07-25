Boston renter says mice, bed bug problem has gotten worse, warns against used furniture

Boston's rodent and bed bug problem may be getting worse. A man who rents on Mission Hill says his landlord has been trying to get rid of the pests for months, and he's not alone.

Fritz, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he's been experiencing bed bugs and mice at his apartment on Hillside Street on Mission Hill. He's been living there for almost a year.

He started noticing mice in the building about six months ago. "We've been seeing four or five that we've caught then we've put everything in jars that mice can't get to, but we are still seeing mice," Fritz said. "Then we also had an incident with bed bugs."

Fritz said after multiple exterminator visits, the problem is not going away in their unit. "There were droppings all over the pantry, a little bit on the floor," Fritz said. "It also just made it kind of gross to go cook in the kitchen when there may be mice droppings. We would clean it up and then a couple days later they obviously came back. Just makes it really tough."

Boston Inspectional Services statement

"We understand that neighborhoods with high rates of tenant turnover are particularly vulnerable to bed bug infestations-especially when used furniture is brought into homes or when residents attempt do-it-yourself treatments," Boston Inspectional Services said. "We strongly encourage anyone experiencing an infestation to immediately notify their landlord so that prompt and proper treatment can begin."

Which is something Fritz has done on multiple occasions. "I think the message the landlord is sending is that he's doing everything he can. But from our perspective every day we are still seeing mice and bed bugs," Fritz said. "Makes it tough to stay there especially with the high rent prices."

He also says he's been spending less time at his apartment because the issue hasn't been resolved.

"I have heard that it's gotten worse," Fritz said. "I did speak with Terminix, and they said that they've seen an uptick in especially the Boston area, specifically with college students."

Warning for college students

Fritz, who just graduated college last year, warns college students who are getting ready to move back into their apartments soon to avoid used furniture.

"It may seem like a good deal, a $50 couch but definitely worth it to just go and buy a new one in my opinion," Fritz said. "Or if you are getting used furniture, definitely make sure you are at least checking it, making sure there are no bed bugs on it, because you will be paying a lot more in exterminator fees than you will be in just buying the new property."