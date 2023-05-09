Judge rules Boston cannot use redrawn district maps in upcoming elections

BOSTON - Boston may need to redraw its election maps after a federal judge's decision Monday.

The judge ruled the city cannot use the maps that were approved last fall by the city council, 9-4, and Mayor Michelle Wu.

Some residents sued to challenge the maps, saying race was too heavy a factor in drawing up the districts. Two city councilors helped fund the legal challenge.

At question is the move of predominantly white precincts from District 3 (Dorchester) into District 4 (Mattapan) and predominantly minority precincts from District 4 into District 3.

The judge in the case granted a preliminary injunction against the redistricting based on the argument that the maps violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The injunction prevents Boston from using the maps in the upcoming November elections.