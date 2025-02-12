Netflix releases trailer, premiere date for Red Sox docuseries "The Comeback"

BOSTON -- While the Red Sox had a mostly forgettable 2024 season, fans will get an up-close look at the inner workings of the team in a new Netflix docuseries, "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox." The trailer and premiere date for the series were released by Netflix on Wednesday.

"The Clubhouse" will debut on April 8 on Netflix, which coincides with the first homestand for the 2025 Red Sox. It's kind of an odd premiere date, since the series will be competing with actual baseball when it's release.

But it's the first of its kind series for a Major League Baseball team, as the Netflix crew followed the Red Sox around for eight months last year from Spring Training until the end of the season. It won't just be a season-long recap either, promising an extended behind-the-scenes look at Alex Cora's club.

Based on Wednesday's trailer, first baseman Triston Casas figures to be a central figure in the eight-episode series.

"The Clubhouse" goes inside the mind of Triston Casas

Casas headlines the trailer, which starts with the first baseman making his way into Fenway Park and the Boston dugout. It shows Casas grounding out against the Cleveland Guardians, and then takes fans inside his mind as he goes through the at-bat after taking the field.

"I've dedicated my life to this game," Casas says in a voiceover. "It's tough when you go up there because you're vulnerable. You can do everything right and still have a bad result."

Casas is one of the more animated players on the Boston roster, and is extremely hard on himself when he doesn't come through at the plate. What followed his groundout was an expletive-laced attack by Casas on himself.

"What am I doing out there, man," Casas says to himself. "Get a f***ing grip, kid. ... He's throwing 90 miles a f***ing hour, man. Get a swing off."

Another Casas voiceover follows, showing just how much last season tore at the 25-year-old.

"It's a bad feeling when you feel like you're the reason why you're losing. But you know, the life away from the field can't be affected by the results on it," he said, with the video shifting to Boston starter Brayan Bello enjoying some time with his newborn.

Casas was limited to just 63 games last season due to a fractured rib he suffered in late April. He slashed .241/.337/.462 with 13 homers and 32 RBI for the Red Sox.

While he didn't play much in 2024, it looks like Casas will supply plenty of entertainment for Red Sox fans throughout "The Clubhouse."