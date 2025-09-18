Another Red Sox collapse? The Wild Card race is getting real uncomfortable for Boston

Just a few weeks ago, it felt inevitable the Boston Red Sox would make the MLB Playoffs. October baseball felt destined to return to Boston for the first time since 2021, with the Red Sox holding a comfortable lead for an American League Wild Card spot.

But now with the team heading out on its final road trip of the regular season, there's no guarantee the Red Sox will return to Boston as a playoff team. While the Red Sox have fallen into a skid at the worst possible time, the Cleveland Guardians continue to make life uncomfortable for Boston baseball fans.

The Red Sox lost to the Athletics, 5-3, at Fenway Park on Thursday, their fifth loss in its last seven games. The Guardians, meanwhile, beat the Tigers, 3-1, for their seventh straight victory.

With Cleveland surging and Boston slumping, the Red Sox are now clinging to just a 1.5-game lead for the final AL Wild Card spot with nine games left. Boston still has an 88.3 percent chance to clinch a Wild Card berth, according to Fangraphs, while the Guardians are at just 16 percent.

But Boston's odds have been dipped slightly by the day, while Cleveland's odds continue to increase. It's going to be an extremely uncomfortable final week of the regular season for Boston.

Another Red Sox collapse?

Two weeks ago, the Red Sox were flirting with the top Wild Card spot (just half-a-game behind the Yankees) and held a comfortable 4.5-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot. But with the Red Sox just 5-7 since Sept. 10, that cushion has disappeared.

Now it seems like Boston would be lucky to hang onto the third and final Wild Card spot, which would require the team to play a best-of-three series against either the Houston Astros or Seattle Mariners. All three games would be in Houston or Seattle, which doesn't bode well for a Red Sox team that is 37-38 on the road.

But again, the Red Sox have to get to the postseason first. With nine games left in the regular season, it's no longer a sure thing for Boston.

Another late-season collapse for Alex Cora's team after such a promising summer would be devastating for the franchise, and invite a slew of questions about the team's mental makeup going forward.

Red Sox and Guardians schedules

After their 2-4 homestand against the Yankees and the Athletics, the Red Sox now hit the road for six straight. First up is a three-game series with the Rays in Tampa. Luckily, Boston has had its way with the Rays this season, going 8-2 against Tampa so far. Then again, we thought the same thing about the Yankees before they won two of three at Fenway Park last weekend.

The Red Sox will then head north for a three-game series against the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have won seven of 10 against the Red Sox ahead next week's series.

Then Boston will return home for three games against the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox may get lucky if the Tigers have already clinched and decide to rest the likes of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize for the series, but Boston is going to have to win games regardless during the final weekend of the regular season. And the Tigers may still be playing for something, with the Guardians now within striking distance for the AL Central crown.

As for the Guardians, they'll play four against the Twins in Minnesota over the weekend, including a double header on Saturday. Cleveland has won six of its nine games against Minnesota this season.

The Guardians then close out the season at home with three against the Tigers and three against the Texas Rangers. Texas is trying to stay alive in the AL Wild Card race, but might not be playing for anything by the final weekend of the regular season. Cleveland is 6-4 against Detroit this season, and 0-3 against Texas.

The bottom line for the Red Sox is to win as many games as possible the rest of the way. Win big or win in extras, it doesn't matter how they get it done, the Red Sox just have to win. There are no more style points this late in the season.