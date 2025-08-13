Boston hopes to curb rat problem with new technology. Here's what's part of the plan

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

Boston officials are rolling out new tools and sensors to increase the fight against rat infestations, as residents continue to report a surge in sightings in neighborhoods across the city.

Some residents report seeing rodents regularly, especially after dark. Earlier this month, a woman told WBZ-TV she was even bitten by a rat while walking in her Fenway neighborhood.

Rats called public health and safety issue

"You have to watch where you walk, especially during the nighttime," Boston resident Ayisha Eddins said. "I could just step outside and I see a rat come under a car. It's just really crazy."

City Councilor Edward Flynn called the situation a critical public health and safety issue.

"Residents want to live in a safe and healthy neighborhood and home, and we need to provide that to them," Flynn told WBZ-TV Wednesday, adding he believes a creation of a "Rat Czar" position could benefit the effort.

Sensors in bait boxes

Last year, Mayor Michelle Wu's administration released the Boston Rodent Action Plan. One initiative now rolling out utilizes 275 sensors placed in bait boxes across the city to track rodent activity around the clock.

"Having actual data on rodent population…[lets us] make sure that we're data-driven and that we know the investments we make, we're making the right ones," said John Ulrich, the city's assistant commissioner of environmental services.

The sensors will help pinpoint hot spots and measure whether control efforts are working. The Wu administration is also seeking approval of utilizing an AI-drive heat sensing camera to track rodents at Boston Housing Authority buildings.

Officials said the data could also help shape trash management, as seen in the North End where rat-proof receptacles and public messaging on proper waste disposal have already been introduced.

City leaders have also been soliciting input from the public on how waste management may be better handled, including limiting the time trash can be put on the curb.

"We'll never be able to eliminate rats in Boston, but we need to make significant progress," said Flynn.