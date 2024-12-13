Boston tackles rat problem with new trash cans in North End neighborhood

BOSTON - Boston is taking new steps to deal with the city's rat problem by installing new trash cans in the city's North End neighborhood.

New enclosed trash cans

On Friday, crews from the Department of Public Works replaced open-topped sidewalk trash cans in the North End. The new cans are completely enclosed, which DPW officials said prevents seagulls from dropping food onto the ground, which attracts rats. Neighbors said people leaving trash in planters on the street has also attracted rats.

"This model behind me is completely enclosed, we have a drawer with a foot pedal so if someone doesn't want to touch the drawer," said Daniel Nee, the superintendent of street operations. "It just contains everything nicely from the wind, seagulls and rats."

This comes following complaints from neighborhood residents. Back in March, a rat bit a dog in an off-leash park in the North End.

This is all part of a pilot program that also includes the Boston Common, Boston Housing Authority locations and other neighborhoods that struggle with rat problems.

Rat action plan released in July

In July, Boston released its rat action plan to tackle the city's rodent problem. At the time, Mayor Michelle Wu said that Boston was been overrun with rats following COVID-19, with more food being available in residential areas. The rat action plan identified the most rat-infested areas of the city as Downtown, the North End, Chinatown, the South End, Haymarket, Allston/Brighton, Back Bay/Beacon Hill, Roxbury and Dorchester.

The city is currently working to implement a "rat czar," someone who will lead the effort to mitigate rodent infestations, but the position has yet to be filled.

Residents are advised to report all rat problems to 311.