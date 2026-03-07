Dozens gather in Boston in support of war with Iran and to honor "brave American soldiers"

Dozens gathered in front of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square for a weekly rally in support of the war in Iran.

"We could be doing a thousand other things, but we have been waiting for this day for a week," said Saeid Gholami.

The conflict began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel began a military operation and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has continued with President Trump saying that Iran will be "hit very hard," and called for the country's "unconditional surrender." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Trump's request was "a dream that they should take to their grave."

Rally-goers said that it was important for them to gather and thank the U.S. for their help, especially after six U.S. service members have been killed in the conflict. The service members were transferred back to the U.S. on Saturday.

"We are here to honor the brave American soldiers," one woman said.

"I don't see this as a war. This is a rescue mission of 90 million Iranian people from this terrorist regime," Mahan Abdollahinajneon said.

Gholami said that his family back home is celebrating despite the ongoing dangers in the country.

"They are grateful to the U.S. army and the U.S. president for helping them," Gholami said.

People gathered said that they hope to see a free and democratic Iran within the next five years.

"We ask U.S.A., Israel to hear our voice. We want Iran to be free," Abdollahinajneon said. "Let us have this democratic government and let the people of Iran be free once and for all."