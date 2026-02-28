Hundreds gather in Boston for rally in response to U.S. attacks on Iran, "We are happy"

Hundreds of Iranians gathered in Copley Square in Boston on Saturday to celebrate after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

The attack, known as "Operation Epic Fury," came in response to President Trump threatening Iran to make a deal about its nuclear program. Mr. Trump said that the attacks also killed the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We are specifically thanking United States for supporting us. I just spoke with my mom, they are all dancing in the street. No one is scared of getting killed anymore," Yasaman Jami said

The Freedom of Iran Rally saw many of the people shouting with joy and relief, even holding U.S., Iranian, and Israeli flags. Many people began to dance with joy.

"We are happy that finally the help arrived and Trump is helping the protesters as he promised a few weeks ago," Mahan Abdollahinajneon said. "This is not a war between USA and Iran. This is a war between USA and Islamic Republic, the terrorist regime."

Many of the people attending the rally said that they left the country decades ago in fear of the regime, but now see the attacks as a way to get back home.

"If things change why not? If you have a democratic Iran," Jami said.

However, Congressman Stephen Lynch condemned the attacks, saying that Mr. Trump did not speak with Congress beforehand.

"I'm terribly fearful that we may be putting our sons and daughters in uniform in harm's way without a really good strategy," Lynch said "The President has repeatedly used military force in a half dozen countries without confering with Congress never mind asking for their authorization. That is problematic."

Other Massachusetts lawmakers have condemned the attacks, calling for a diplomatic solution rather than an "endless war in the Middle East."