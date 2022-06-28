Boston Public Schools, DESE agree on improvement plan

Boston Public Schools will not be taken over by state

BOSTON – Boston Public Schools will not be taken over by the state after a new plan was approved. The agreement was announced Monday night.

In the plan, BPS agreed to improve under-performing schools, make changes to special education, and work on student safety and transportation among other things.

"DESE, BPS and the City were able to finalize the Systemic Improvement Plan today, and therefore Commissioner Riley will not ask the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to vote to declare the district underperforming," said Colleen Quinn, spokesperson for the Executive Office of Education.

The state Department of Secondary and Elementary Education will provide $10 million in financial support and technical assistance for the work outlined in the plan.

"The Plan includes clear timelines and joint commitments to eliminate systemic barriers to educational opportunity, build the operational capacity to implement systemic change, and support Boston's students in achieving their full potential," Boston Public Schools said in a statement.

DESE will hire an independent auditor to ensure compliance.

"We're ready for the work ahead with our school communities, our new superintendent, and all across Boston eager to invest in our young people," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. "This agreement documents specific steps, timeframes, and clear scope for a partnership with the state that sets our district up for success, and I'm glad that our discussions ultimately reinforced that Boston's local communities know best how to deliver for our schools."