Boston works to open more public pools for the summer. Here's where you can swim now.

Boston's newest indoor public pool is officially open inside Boston Centers for Youth and Families Condon in Southie. It's one of 15 public pools currently available for swimming in the city as officials are trying to reopen more facilities during the hot summer months.

The Condon pool soft opened last week, and families are already taking advantage. So is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who jumped Tuesday during a celebration of the reopening.

"We needed a whole new liner, a whole new filtration system, and we also installed a state-of-the-art chairlift to make it accessible for all of our families," Wu said.

BCYF Condon pool reopens

The Condon pool is equipped with a deep end, a swim lane, and a basketball hoop that is a favorite among young swimmers.

The city has been working to get more public pools open as we enter the dog days of summer.

Earlier this year, nine of Boston's 20 public pools were closed for repairs, with communities of color being disproportionately impacted.

"The highest percentage of people drowning are young kids of color. We need to do more to ensure every kid has access to free swimming lessons," City Councilor Ed Flynn said.

What public pools are open in Boston?

With the Condon pool reopening, there are now 15 public pools available across Boston, including the North End's Mirabella pool, which reopened last week. They are:

BCYF Clougherty

BCYF Charlestown

BPS Umana

BCYF Paris Street

BCYF Mirabella

BCYF Quincy

BCYF Condon

BCYF Curley Beach

BCYF Mason

BCYF Marshall

BCYF Leahy-Holloran

BCYF Marrahunt

BCYF Draper

BCYF Flaherty

BCYF Curtis

"By the end of this year our administration will have renovated 12 of them," Wu said.

Challenges have been outdated filtration systems and overhauling the city's lifeguard program to fully staff each pool.

"As you all know, is not easy staffing pools these days. But we have made significant investments and efforts, not only in the facilities themselves, but in the recruitment and training of our lifeguards," Marta Rivera, BCYF commissioner, said.

The Condon pool is open weekdays starting at 8:30 a.m., on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed Sundays.