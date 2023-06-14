Boston Public Library gets $1M gift for LGBTQ+ resources

BOSTON - The Boston Public Library will "dramatically expand" its LGBTQ+ resources after receiving a $1 million gift this Pride Month.

The donation comes from the late Howard Cooper, who grew up in Dorchester. He included the library in his estate plans before his death in 2022.

The library says it will use the money to grow its LGBTQ+ collection, hire a researcher to review LGBTQ+ historic materials and pay an intern to work on LGBTQ+ community history projects. Additionally, long-term funding will be established for a Pride booklist, interactive youth programming, and gender/sexual orientation resources for teens.

The American Library Association said in a report earlier this year that books with LGBTQ+ themes are the most likely targets of bans or attempted bans at public schools and libraries around the country.

"In these times of increasing challenges to books and information, this gift sends a powerful message that LGBTQ+ individuals and their stories play an essential role in our society and that the BPL will always be an inclusive space that proudly reflects and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community for generations to come," BPL President David Leonard said in a statement.