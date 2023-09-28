Watch CBS News
Boston Public Library opens e-book access to teens across US

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Ahead of Banned Books Week (Oct. 1-7), the Boston Public Library is joining the Book Unbanned initiative.

It was started by the Brooklyn Public Library in an attempt to fight censorship and book banning by expanding access to books for teens and young adults nationwide.

Anyone ages 13-26 who lives in the U.S. can sign up for a free e-card to access the library's entire collection of e-books and e-audiobooks.

BPL is the third library to join the network.

September 28, 2023

