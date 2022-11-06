Watch CBS News
Record-highs temperatures set in Boston, Worcester, and Providence

BOSTON --- Record-high temperatures for November 6 were set across several major New England cities on Sunday.

In Boston, the National Weather Service reported that Boston reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which surpassed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees set in 1948.

By that wasn't all! The recorded high in Worcester on Sunday was 72 degrees, which narrowly eclipsed the previous high for November 6 of 71 degrees in 2020.

In Providence, R.I., the high was 76 degrees Sunday, beating the record set at 1994, when it was 72 degrees.

In Hartford, Connecticut, the record was 76 degrees, which was hit in 1994. On Sunday, the recorded high was 76, tying that mark.

