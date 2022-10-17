Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston police looking for help solving stabbing of 91-year-old in Franklin Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Police looking for help solving Franklin Park stabbing
Boston Police looking for help solving Franklin Park stabbing 00:33

BOSTON - Boston police have put out a new plea for help in solving the stabbing of 91-year-old Jean McGuire in Franklin Park last week. 

McGuire, the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee, was stabbed several times while walking her dog. 

Police now say she was walking on a path near Seaver Street on October 11, between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 

Police are looking for anyone who saw something suspicious in that area at the time. The suspect is believed to have been hurt during the attack and may have asked for medical treatment. 

McGuire is recovering in the hospital.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.