Boston police looking for help solving stabbing of 91-year-old in Franklin Park

Boston Police looking for help solving Franklin Park stabbing

BOSTON - Boston police have put out a new plea for help in solving the stabbing of 91-year-old Jean McGuire in Franklin Park last week.

McGuire, the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee, was stabbed several times while walking her dog.

Police now say she was walking on a path near Seaver Street on October 11, between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Police are looking for anyone who saw something suspicious in that area at the time. The suspect is believed to have been hurt during the attack and may have asked for medical treatment.

McGuire is recovering in the hospital.